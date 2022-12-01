Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Cuisinart compact blenders recalled due to risk for laceration

Consumers with the recalled blenders can receive a free replacement blade and assembly...
Consumers with the recalled blenders can receive a free replacement blade and assembly instructions.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for a line of Cuisinart compact blenders and juice extractor combos due to an assembly malfunction that could lead to laceration hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the nut holding the model CBJ-450 blender could become loose and detach while in use.

The Dec. 1 recall states that the agency received three complaints involving blender blades that became detached, but no injuries were reported.

Consumers with the recalled blenders can contact Cuisinart’s parent company Conair for a free replacement blade and assembly instructions.

About 66,000 products were sold at various department stores and by online retailers nationwide, including Crate & Barrel and Amazon.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was the driver of the vehicle and reportedly stayed on the scene...
$50K bond set for Petal man after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Forrest Co.
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
Tuesday's storm left a barn roof missing, trees down and more.
Bassfield residents discuss damage from Tuesday’s storm
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

Latest News

In a fundraiser for the shelter, Van Gogh had his first art gallery auction.
Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings
Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings
FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta....
Biden administration presses senators to avert rail strike
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
At Town Square Park, Santa’s Village will open at 5:30 p.m. for photos with Santa and Mrs....
Route, event lineup set for annual Christmas parade, tree lighting in Hub City