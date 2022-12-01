Clydesdale horses set to serve as grand marshal in Laurel’s Christmas parade

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for its holiday celebrations, two lucky animals will get to serve as the grand marshal in Laurel’s annual Christmas parade Friday.

The Honey Island Clydesdales, based out of Pearl River, La., will trot their way down the streets of downtown Laurel, spreading Christmas cheer to those in attendance.

“One thing that I’m really touched by is the look on the kids’ faces when they see these big beautiful animals. We actually let the kids touch the horses,” Clydesdales owner Clay Harper said. “Whenever we stop in a parade, our crew, I’ll give them a cue, and our crew will allow the kids and the public to come in and actually touch the horses.

The horses will also make appearances in the Columbia and Picayune Christmas parades. They will also be giving carriage rides in downtown Hattiesburg and Columbia.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.