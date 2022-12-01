Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Clydesdale horses set to serve as grand marshal in Laurel’s Christmas parade

Clydesdale horses to serve as grand marshal Friday in Laurel's Christmas parade
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for its holiday celebrations, two lucky animals will get to serve as the grand marshal in Laurel’s annual Christmas parade Friday.

The Honey Island Clydesdales, based out of Pearl River, La., will trot their way down the streets of downtown Laurel, spreading Christmas cheer to those in attendance.

“One thing that I’m really touched by is the look on the kids’ faces when they see these big beautiful animals. We actually let the kids touch the horses,” Clydesdales owner Clay Harper said. “Whenever we stop in a parade, our crew, I’ll give them a cue, and our crew will allow the kids and the public to come in and actually touch the horses.

The horses will also make appearances in the Columbia and Picayune Christmas parades. They will also be giving carriage rides in downtown Hattiesburg and Columbia.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system
William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was the driver of the vehicle and reportedly stayed on the scene...
$50K bond set for Petal man after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Forrest Co.
-
Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt counties
-
Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

Latest News

Family asks for help to find missing member
Family of missing Hattiesburg man pleads for help
Family asks for help to find missing member
Hattiesburg family seeking information to locate missing person
Clydesdales to serve as grand marshals Friday at Laurel Christmas parade
Clydesdale horses to serve as grand marshal Friday in Laurel's Christmas parade
Clydesdale horses to serve as grand marshal Friday in Laurel Christmas parade
Famous horses to serve as parade's grand marshal