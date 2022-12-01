Win Stuff
Clear and cool Friday, with rain a 50-50 proposition Saturday

Friday to be clear and chilly in most of the Pine Belt, with a 50 percent chance of showers Saturday
Friday to be clear and chilly in most of the Pine Belt, with a 50 percent chance of showers Saturday(WAVE 3 News)
By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Thursday evening, everyone!

Look for clear skies in the Pine Belt overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-30s.

As we head into Friday, clouds will increase with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s. Look for lows Friday night in the upper 50s to around 60.

On Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the 70s and low temperatures in the upper-50s to lower-60s.

