Clear and cool Friday, with rain a 50-50 proposition Saturday
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Thursday evening, everyone!
Look for clear skies in the Pine Belt overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-30s.
As we head into Friday, clouds will increase with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s. Look for lows Friday night in the upper 50s to around 60.
On Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid-70s.
Sunday looks mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the 70s and low temperatures in the upper-50s to lower-60s.
