4 Nov. drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Laurel, police reports

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department’s Narcotics and CID investigators were very busy this past month.

According to LPD, four drug busts were executed throughout the month of November. In total, six suspects were arrested in connection to the executed search warrants.

The cases are as follows:

On Nov. 10, a search warrant was served on a residence on South Magnolia Street at approximately 1 p.m. Investigators discovered 166.9 grams of marijuana, 30 MDMA tablets and two firearms, one of which was reported stolen from Hattiesburg.

LPD said 25-year-old Travon Devon Walker was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm. Walker’s bond was set at $7,500 in Laurel Municipal Court.

Walker was arrested on Nov. 10 after a search warrant was served on a residence on South Magnolia Street at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Laurel Police Department)

On Nov. 18, a search warrant was served on Maplewood Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. Investigators discovered 869.6 grams of marijuana and an AR-style rifle, which was reported stolen from Hattiesburg.

LPD said 20-year-old Malik Marsh was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm. 20-year-old Jamier Chapman was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Bonds were set in Laurel Municipal Court for Marsh at $7,500 and for Chapman at $5,000.

Marsh and Chapman were arrested on Nov. 18 after a search warrant was served on Maplewood Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Laurel Police Department)

On Nov. 22, a search warrant was served on West 29th Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. Investigators discovered 885 grams of marijuana and 398 MDMA tablets.

LPD said 24-year-old Azaria McGill was charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while being within 1500 feet of a school. McGill’s bond was set in Laurel Municipal Court at $30,000.

McGill was arrested on Nov. 22 after a search warrant was served on West 29th Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. (Laurel Police Department)

On Nov. 30, a search warrant was served on E. 10th Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. Investigators discovered an M&P Uzi 22 caliber and a Glock 357 semi-automatic pistol.

LPD said 69-year-old Rose Barnett was arrested for the sale of a controlled substance (oxycodone) within 1500 feet of a church. 39-nine-year-old Danny Darby was also arrested for ex-con in possession of a weapon. Darby also has a hold for MDOC.

Barnett and Darby were arrested on Nov. 30 after a search warrant was served on E. 10th Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. (Laurel Police Department)

Both suspects will have their initial appearance in Laurel Municipal court on Friday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.