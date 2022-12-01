4 arrested for child endangerment, drug charges in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four women are behind bars after a drug bust in Forrest County.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the women were arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team (12th NET Team) completed an investigation into tips received from residents and other sources in the Dixie Community.

During the investigation, law enforcement determined there were illegal substances in the home and that unlawful drug transactions were occurring while children were present.

Those arrested and their charges include the following:

Linda Powell - Possession of Controlled Substance (PCS) – Methamphetamine, Felony Child Endangerment

Annie Pulliam - Felony Child Endangerment

Aundra McDaniel - Felony Child Endangerment

Bridgette “Tori” McDaniel - PCS Methamphetamine, Felony Child Endangerment

“In this instance, the public’s information was received, evaluated, investigated, and when combined with other intelligence, ultimately acted on to place four subjects behind bars,” reads a Facebook post from the FCSO. “We encourage anyone to contact us in the event you believe illegal activity is occurring, especially if it involves crimes where children are affected or involved.”

All four women were booked into the Forrest County Regional Jail.

