12/01 Ryan’s “Coldest” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Well, starting off with much better weather than we began with yesterday as those strong thunderstorms were just wrapping up. Today, it’s nothing but blue sky and sun above our heads with much drier air in place. That cool, dry air is what brought us down to near freezing this morning with at least a few frosty areas to the north, but largely staying just above freezing. The sun is now up and we’ll begin warming, but I’m expecting we’ll top out near 58 in Hattiesburg...though reaching the low 60s wouldn’t surprise me at all. Basically, it’s a tug of war between the sun and continued cold air advection, and I expect the cold air to hold the edge for one more day before giving way. Once it does begin warming though it shoots up like a rocket! Tomorrow morning will be only about 2-4 degrees warmer than this morning was, but tomorrow afternoon will be at least a 10 degree bump if not more. By Saturday, we’ll be closing in on the upper 70s again, but that’s where it levels off.

That’s because the reason for the warm up is a front moving in Saturday morning. Before it gets here we’ll see a surge of warmer, more humid air from the South, but the front will never fully pass through...so we won’t get the influx of cooler, drier air on the backside like we did with yesterday’s front. Basically, as Saturday’s front begins to push further eastward it pulls a parade of fronts into the Southeast, but it looks like they’ll largely miss the Pine Belt to the north. That means they’ll be too far away to bring us any significant issues with rainfall or thunderstorms, but they’ll be close enough to keep cloudy, humid, and potentially “drizzly” conditions in place for most of next week. That means we’ll trend on the warmer side, reaching nearly 80 by Tuesday which is a good 15 degrees above average now that we’re heading into December. That means we won’t see much sun next week, so be sure to soak it up today and tomorrow while you can!

