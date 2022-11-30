Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Storm recap: damaged homes, collapsed road, fire station destroyed

Tuesday’s storm recap: heavy hail, damaged homes, collapsed roads and a fire station destroyed
Tuesday’s storm recap: heavy hail, damaged homes, collapsed roads and a fire station destroyed
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday’s storm system brought tornadoes, heavy rain, and even hail to some areas of Central Mississippi.

Not everyone was impacted by the severe weather, but mother nature left an unmistakable mark in several counties.

Here’s a recap of some of the effects of the storm:

  • There was quite a lightning show during the storm. WLBT’s First Alert Stormtracker caught lots of lightning strikes around dinnertime Tuesday in Madison County. Heavy rain was also part of that storm, but there were no major accidents were reported on the roads.
  • In Lawrence County, Sheriff Ryan Evertt told WLBT that two homes were damaged by the weather. Debris was seen spread across the roads with several residents reporting power outages.
  • A volunteer fire station in Lowndes County was destroyed by the storm. There were no reports of injuries from the scene, but a fire truck parked inside the building had heavy damage. The county’s fire coordinator is now working to make sure the firefighting service in the county is not affected.
  • The storm washed out a bridge in Monroe County. Several parts of the roadway collapsed and a vehicle was submerged in the water. There were no reports of any injuries from this scene.
  • In Choctaw County, the storm left many power lines and trees down. Some homes in the area were damaged but there were no reports of injuries. Unaware of the path of the storm, many families had to seek shelter.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system
-
Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt counties
-
Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
The University of Southern Mississippi's College of Nursing and Health Professions is...
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage

Latest News

According to the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were called to Morriston...
Pedestrian killed by vehicle Tuesday night in Forrest Co.; driver to appear in court Wednesday
Following severe weather that rolled through the Pine Belt, power companies and the MEMA work...
Power outages and MEMA reminders after storms pass
Patrons will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate...
Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday
All across the country, people are giving back to different organizations for Giving Tuesday.
Jones College participates in 3rd annual ‘Day of Giving’