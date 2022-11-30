Southern Miss lights the way with annual holiday event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Over 17,000 twinkling lights will soon shine on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus.

“Lighting the Way for the Holidays” is an annual event held by the USM Student Government Association.

This year’s celebration will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the south lawn of the Aubrey K. Lucas Administration Building near the main campus entrance.

Festivities will include the lighting of a 30-foot Christmas tree and a holiday party at the Cook Library’s Centennial Green.

Party guests will be able to enjoy cookies, hot cocoa and apple cider while decorating ornaments and taking photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Other activities include holiday movie showings and an iceless skating rink.

Later in the evening, the Southern Miss Activities Council will host a late-night meal at Spirit Park.

Activities will move to the R.C. Cook University Union in the event of inclement weather.

For more information, email StudentAffairs@usm.edu.

