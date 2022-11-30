Win Stuff
Power outages and MEMA reminders after storms pass

Following severe weather that rolled through the Pine Belt, power companies and the MEMA work to keep residents safe and informed.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Following a severe weather system that rolled through parts of the Pine Belt, local power companies and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) issued updates and reminders to keep residents safe and informed.

MEMA asked that anyone with damages to their home or business report it on the MEMA website. This is not an application for assistance, however, and it is not required to do.

According to the agency, self-reported damage helps MEMA with information gathering and response planning.

MEMA said that federal assistance is never guaranteed, and the agency will not know if your damages qualify for assistance until after they are assessed.

Local power companies also reminded residents to be careful on the roads as crews work to restore power and county officials clear debris.

The following numbers represent the number of people without power at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30:

  • Covington County - 92
  • Jasper County - 148
  • Forrest County - 88
  • Lamar County - 1,272
  • Marion County - 101
  • Perry County - 67
  • Wayne County - 54
  • Jefferson Davis County - 45

Power crews are currently working to restore power in these areas, and the power companies asked for patience as they complete the work.

