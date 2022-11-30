Pine Belt superintendents discuss protocols for early dismissal

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather coming through the Pine Belt, many districts dismissed kids early Tuesday afternoon.

“Safety is our primary concern,” said Perry County School District Superintendent Dr. Titus Hines. “Any instruction that is missed due to the early release, we’ll make sure to make the necessary accommodations to make sure students are not lacking.”

Though the majority released early, a few school districts continued with a full school day.

“They are in a safe environment,” said Lamar County Superintendent Steven Hampton. “I would be willing to say our schools are a lot safer than some of the structures they would be in else wise.”

According to local superintendents, there are no set guidelines for calling an early release day.

They each collaborate with a group consisting of school board members, other superintendents and emergency management agencies to make a final call.

All Pine Belt schools are expected to be open as usual Wednesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.