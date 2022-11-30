Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Pine Belt superintendents discuss protocols for early dismissal

With severe weather coming through the Pine Belt, many districts dismissed kids early Tuesday afternoon.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather coming through the Pine Belt, many districts dismissed kids early Tuesday afternoon.

“Safety is our primary concern,” said Perry County School District Superintendent Dr. Titus Hines. “Any instruction that is missed due to the early release, we’ll make sure to make the necessary accommodations to make sure students are not lacking.”

Though the majority released early, a few school districts continued with a full school day.

“They are in a safe environment,” said Lamar County Superintendent Steven Hampton. “I would be willing to say our schools are a lot safer than some of the structures they would be in else wise.”

According to local superintendents, there are no set guidelines for calling an early release day.

They each collaborate with a group consisting of school board members, other superintendents and emergency management agencies to make a final call.

All Pine Belt schools are expected to be open as usual Wednesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system
-
Law enforcement agencies arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg
The University of Southern Mississippi's College of Nursing and Health Professions is...
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage
-
Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt counties
Experience Columbia kicks off with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree

Latest News

Tuesday's storm left a barn roof missing, trees down and more.
Bassfield residents discuss damage from Tuesday’s storm
Trees down on Hwy 528 and CR 52820.
Storm damage reported in Jasper Co.
Pine Belt superintendents discuss protocols for early dismissal
Early dismissal vs. full school day
Bassfield residents discuss damage from Tuesday's storm
Storm damages in Bassfield