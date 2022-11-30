Perry Co. sheriff hunts for dognappers, missing dog

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A hunting dog is missing after alleged dognappers stole it off a hunt last week.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was conducting a hunt on Nov. 19 when it was stolen off Highway 29 south of New Augusta.

Two unidentified suspects, a man and a woman, later took the dog to the Pine Belt Animal Shelter, claiming it was an abandoned animal.

The dog, however, was wearing an expensive GPS-tracking collar used by hunting dog owners to keep their animals from getting lost. It also had the name and contact information of the owner.

When shelter employees told the suspects that they would contact the owner, the suspects took the dog and fled.

Sheriff Mitch Nobles said the collar was later recovered discarded near a building.

Security footage at the shelter captured images of the two suspects, and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to help find their identities.

Anyone with any information concerning these two individuals or the taking of the dog should contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461.

You can also report anonymous tips to the Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867) or on the Crimestoppers website and app.

The sheriff’s office said, “Remember, we want your information, not your name, and you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.”

