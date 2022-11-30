Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Perry Co. sheriff hunts for dognappers, missing dog

Two unidentified subjects, a man and a woman seen here on security footage, turned the dog into...
Two unidentified subjects, a man and a woman seen here on security footage, turned the dog into the Pine Belt Animal Shelter as an abandoned animal.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Ame Posey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A hunting dog is missing after alleged dognappers stole it off a hunt last week.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was conducting a hunt on Nov. 19 when it was stolen off Highway 29 south of New Augusta.

Two unidentified suspects, a man and a woman, later took the dog to the Pine Belt Animal Shelter, claiming it was an abandoned animal.

The dog, however, was wearing an expensive GPS-tracking collar used by hunting dog owners to keep their animals from getting lost. It also had the name and contact information of the owner.

When shelter employees told the suspects that they would contact the owner, the suspects took the dog and fled.

Sheriff Mitch Nobles said the collar was later recovered discarded near a building.

Security footage at the shelter captured images of the two suspects, and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to help find their identities.

Anyone with any information concerning these two individuals or the taking of the dog should contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461.

You can also report anonymous tips to the Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867) or on the Crimestoppers website and app.

The sheriff’s office said, “Remember, we want your information, not your name, and you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system
-
Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt counties
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
-
Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued
The University of Southern Mississippi's College of Nursing and Health Professions is...
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage

Latest News

Emily Gallaspy, director of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center. talks about the space that...
Arts Center receives grant to upgrade theater space
Midday Headlines 11/30
Midday Headlines 11/30
“Lighting the Way for the Holidays” is an annual event held by the USM Student Government...
Southern Miss lights the way with annual holiday event
William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was the driver of the vehicle and reportedly stayed on the scene...
$50K bond set for Petal man after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Forrest Co.