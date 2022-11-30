Pedestrian killed by vehicle Tuesday night in Forrest Co.; driver to appear in court Wednesday

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the deceased as 44-year-old Stanley Bowman. His next of kin have been notified.

Bowman was believed to be homeless and staying in the Petal area.

According to the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were called to Morriston Road for a vehicle versus pedestrian incident around 7 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters worked closely with deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office to close off this section of the roadway to through traffic so deputies were able to conduct their investigation into this incident.

This section of Morriston Road remained closed for approximately two and a half hours while personnel remained on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian reportedly stayed on the scene after the incident; however, according to FCSO Public Information Officer Sherri Marengo, the driver is set to have his initial appearance in Forrest County Justice Court at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of this incident is still under investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

WDAM will update this story when more information becomes available.

