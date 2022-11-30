No injuries reported in 2-vehicle collision, vehicle fire on I-59

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported in a 2-vehicle collision on Interstate 59, which resulted in a vehicle fire.

At approximately 7:45 a.m Tuesday morning, firefighters from the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Southbound, just north of the Bouie River Bridge.

On the scene, Firefighters discovered one of the vehicles, an early 2000s model Chevy Trailblazer SUV, sitting on the right-hand shoulder of Interstate 59 with fire showing from the engine compartment in the front of the vehicle. Before making an initial attack on the fire, fire quickly spread into the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to bring this blaze under control quickly.

All passengers were able to escape the vehicle before the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported as a result of this collision and subsequent fire.

The SUV was a total loss due to severe fire damage.

Traffic was slowed in the area for approximately two hours as a result of this collision with the Southbound, right-hand lane being closed while crews remained on the scene.

The cause of this collision is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.