Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi Driver’s Service Bureau extends ‘skip the line’ hours during holidays

(DPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety will kick off the holiday season by expanding hours of operations to customers seeking services from the driver service bureau.

The extended hours will include December 3, 10, and 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Saturday services will include first-time regular driver licenses and identification cards, renewals and duplicates, learner’s permit testing, reinstatements, and Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) renewals and duplicates only.

No CDL road test nor firearm permits will be administered during Saturday services.

Customers will be serviced by appointment only and must schedule appointments.

Required documents

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was the driver of the vehicle and reportedly stayed on the scene...
$50K bond set for Petal man after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Forrest Co.
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
Tuesday's storm left a barn roof missing, trees down and more.
Bassfield residents discuss damage from Tuesday’s storm
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

Latest News

Fire-hydrant testing continuing in Hattiesburg
Fire-hydrant testing continuing in Hattiesburg
The 30-foot tree is composed of more than 17,000 lights.
USM ‘lights the way’ for the 25th time
Public responds negatively to discontinued event; Laurel Main Street says more events to come.
Laurel Main Street says plenty of events to enjoy instead of Downtown Countdown
University of Southern Mississippi fires up a tree for the holidays
University of Southern Mississippi fires up a tree for the holidays
Downtown Countdown in Laurel discontinued
Downtown Countdown in Laurel discontinued