Mississippi Driver’s Service Bureau extends ‘skip the line’ hours during holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety will kick off the holiday season by expanding hours of operations to customers seeking services from the driver service bureau.

The extended hours will include December 3, 10, and 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Saturday services will include first-time regular driver licenses and identification cards, renewals and duplicates, learner’s permit testing, reinstatements, and Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) renewals and duplicates only.

No CDL road test nor firearm permits will be administered during Saturday services.

Customers will be serviced by appointment only and must schedule appointments .

