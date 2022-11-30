Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Kiwanis Club of Laurel is preparing to host its annual Kiwanis Pancake Day fundraiser on Saturday.

Patrons will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the YWCO located at 428 West Oak Street and First Baptist Church located at 607 West 5th Street.

Net proceeds from the event will go toward funding scholarships for deserving high school seniors at Laurel Christian High School, Laurel High School, Northeast Jones High School, South Jones High School, and West Jones High School.

In addition, the fundraiser provides for every third-grade student in Jones County enrolled in public, private or home school settings to get free multiplication and division flashcards to assist in their math proficiency.

“This is a family tradition, like I said, since the fifties, so we know that there are people that are counting on Pancake Day every year to kick off their Christmas, and that’s what this is all about,” said Rhonda Gilbert, Kiwanis Club secretary. “Family, community and just being in the season and the holiday season. [We} really count on people coming out and supporting us so that we can give back to the community and do this for the scholarships and for the flash cards.”

Tickets are $10 each with children 5 and under eating free.

Kiwanis Pancake Day 2022 offers dine-in or to-go plates at both the YWCO and First Baptist Church locations. See any Kiwanis Club of Laurel member for tickets or pay at the door on Saturday, December 3rd.

Gilbert says it’s important to get tickets ahead of time as to not wait in line.

