Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reach divorce settlement

FILE - Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov....
FILE - Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kardashian and Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, showed.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday showed.

The former couple and their attorneys filed documents asking for a judge’s approval of terms they have agreed on, including $200,000 per month child support payments rom Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to Kardashian.

The two will have joint custody, and neither will pay the other spousal support, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The judge declared the two legally single at Kardashian’s request in March, ending their eight-year marriage, but issues of property and custody remained that were to be worked out in a trial starting Dec. 14.

The two have four children whose ages range from 3 to 9 years old.

Kardashian and Ye will equally split the expenses for the kids’ private security and private school, including college, according to the settlement proposal.

They will also each pay their own debts the settlement said. The two had a pre-nuptial agreement and kept their property largely separate.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The two appeared to be headed for a cordial split with agreed-upon terms when Kardashian first filed for divorce in February of 2021. Neither discussed the split publicly until early this year, when Ye started lashing out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Among his complaints were that he was not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and was been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their children.

Ye, who has fired two lawyers since the divorce filing, also raised several technical issues and demands, including seeking the right to question any new husband of Kardashian’s under oath, which Judge Steve Cochran promptly rejected.

The settlement comes soon after several companies have cut ties with Ye ove r offensive and antisemitic remarks that have further eroded an already withering public image.

His latest lawyer, Nicholas Salick, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the settlement.

It was the third marriage for Kardashian, the reality TV superstar, businesswoman and influencer, and the first marriage for the rap and fashion mogul Ye. Theirs was one of the most closely followed celebrity unions in recent decades.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system
-
Law enforcement agencies arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg
The University of Southern Mississippi's College of Nursing and Health Professions is...
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage
Experience Columbia kicks off with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Jones College participates in 3rd annual day of giving
Jones College participates in 3rd annual ‘Day of Giving’
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Oath Keepers boss guilty of seditious conspiracy in 1/6 case
“The rights of all married couples will never truly be safe without the proper protections...
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say