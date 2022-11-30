Jones College participates in 3rd annual ‘Day of Giving’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - All across the country, people are giving back to different organizations for Giving Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Jones College participated in its 3rd annual ‘Day of Giving.’ Students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends are all coming together to support money for scholarships for current and future students.

The overall goal was to promote higher education. The Alumni and Scholarship Coordinator Joanna Newcomb says donations of all sizes help students.

“The money that we will use today will benefit students and scholarships and many other ways that we have here at the college,” said Newcomb. “It can go toward buildings, anything to ensure their education here at Jones College.”

Newcomb says there’s even a new scholarship that’s helping students while continuing a legacy of a former bobcat, The Dennis Bohannon Memorial Athletics Scholarship

“He was one of our former alumni here at jones college,” said Newcomb. “He actually played baseball and football here and we are so excited that his family has decided to memorialize him with a scholarship.”

Dennis’s sister, Dianne Bohannon-Smith, said he was all about the community of Jones County, making this the perfect way to honor him.

“He loved kids, he loved West Jones, he loved Jones, he loved the Bobcats and USM,” said Bohannon-Smith

The entire day went to helping students like Aubrey Register. She says days like today are the exact reason why she can call herself a Bobcat.

“I personally have the foundation scholarship and it obviously paid for my whole school and I just think everybody should be part of this and strive to be part, it’s a great college, a great opportunity for different students,” said Register.

So far, Jones College has received more than $90,000. Anyone wanting to donate after Tuesday can still do so through the colleges’ website.

