Sheriff’s department still investigating 2 ATV thefts in Jones Co.


-(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the thefts of two ATVs reported stolen from separate homes in Jones County.

These two ATVs are as follows:

A 2020 Polaris Sportsman 850 Highlifter, black in color with a yellow front bumper, was reported stolen on Oct. 25 from a home on Buckley Road.


-(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

A 2018 Honda Rubicon, black and red in color, was also reported stolen on Oct. 24, from a home on Lower Myrick Road.


-(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

It is not known if these cases are related.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either of these stolen ATVs is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

