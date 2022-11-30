Win Stuff
JC’s Davis named NJCAA first-team women’s soccer All-America

Freshman Riley Davis became the first Jones College women's soccer player to be named a first-team National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All-American.(Jones College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Jones College Sports Information Department

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Riley Davis discovered Wednesday that she had earned a page in the Jones College sports history book.

Davis, a freshman midfielder from George County, was named a National Junior College Athletic Association Division II first-team All-American.

Davis is the first Lady Bobcat women’s soccer player to earn first-team All-American honors.

”Riley is a class act,” JC women’s soccer head coach Dolores Deasley said. “Her work rate and level of self-discipline is exceptional.”

Davis commanded the midfield all season for the Lady Bobcats. She was solid at breaking up plays as a defensive midfielder and making it difficult for opposing players to possess the ball in the middle of the field.

Davis helped the Lady Bobcats to a 13-3-2 record and a berth in the NJCAA Division II semifinals. She had one goal and two assists on the season and anchored a defense that posted nine shutouts and allowed only 11 goals all season.

“She really stepped up in big games and made her mark when needed most,” Deasley said. “That’s not always easy, being a freshman. Riley has truly exceeded all my expectations for her.”

Deasley noted Davis’ consistency and strength in the air and tackling.

“I can’t wait to see her continue to progress next year,” she said. “I look for her to become a leader within our group as well.”

To view the complete list of NJCAA Division II All-Americans, visit www.njcaa.org.

