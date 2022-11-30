Hattiesburg Fire Department continuing hydrant testing

From City of Hattiesburg Communications Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department will continue to test hydrants for pressure and output variables this week.

Residents in these areas may encounter blocked roads or traffic detours during this time – as well as low water pressure or discolored water.

These are typical side effects of hydrants being flushed during testing.

Residents who experience loss of service or an elongated time of low pressure/discolored water should call (601) 545-4500.

For a full list of FAQs and additional details, residents can visit https://www.hattiesburgms.com/news-updates/hattiesburgs-annual-fire-hydrant-testing-begins-november-15/

Weekly Schedule of Testing Areas

This list will be updated every Friday until complete, with the newest streets added to the top of the list. The schedule may be adjusted due to call volume and weather.

Week of Monday, Nov. 28

East Second Street

East Third Street

Bouie Street

East Sixth Street

East Seventh Street

Memphis Street

East Eighth Street

East Ninth Street

Whitney Street

Fairley Street

Allen Street

Second Terrace

First Terrace

South 22nd Avenue

Evergreen Lane

Eva Street

Stevens Drive

Forrest General

Estelle Street

Velma Avenue

Fuller Street

Parker Avenue

McInnis Loop

Wisteria Drive

Country Club Road

Bonhomie Road

WSF Tatum Drive

Broadway Drive

Mill Creek Place Subdivision

Piedmont Park Apartments

Bonhomie Apartments

Holly Drive

Wyatt Street

St Claire Parkway

South Pines Drive

Chambliss Drive

U.S. 49 south

W L Runnels Industrial Drive

Stokes Drive

South Hills Drive

Sullivan Drive

J M Tatum Drive

Quality Drive

Clementine Avenue

Chancellor Road

Cactus Street

Davidson Place

McInnis Springs Road

Hattiesburg Avenue

Washington Avenue

Phoenix Circle

Brady Road

Edwards Street

Old Airport Road

Jacksonwood Court

Monroe Street

Herrin Avenue

Annie Lane

Deas Avenue

Railroad Avenue

Att Avenue

Palmer Circle

Progress Street

Ezekiel Street

Taylor Avenue

Hood Road

Gasaway Loop

Hardy Street

Dearborne Avenue

Pearl Street

Quinn Street

North 26 Avenue

Fourth Street

Broad Street

Conti Street

High Street

North 31st Avenue

West 7th Street

North 30th Avenue

Glenn Drive

North 29th Avenue

Windham Circle

North 28th Avenue

FoxFire Drive

Service Drive

Sims Road

McLain Drive

Campbell Drive

J C Killingsworth Drive

Francis Street

Harrell Street

Royal Street

MLK Avenue

Woodland Court

Ruby Avenue

Fredna Avenue

May Avenue

Charles Street

John Street

Ronie Street

Arnold Street

Milton Barnes Avenue

NR Burger Drive

Morton Street

Spencer Street

Franklin Street

Duke Avenue

Cosmic Drive

Arledge Street

Deason Avenue

Southern Avenue

East Laurel Avenue

McInnis Avenue

George Alley

Fredrick Street

South Tipton

McSwain Street

Klondyke Street

Gulfport Street

McComb Street

Annie Street

Williams Street

O’Ferrall Street

Mamie Street

South 40th Avenue

Chelsea Street

Chesterfield Street

Manchester Street

Kensington Street

Wellington Street

Warwick Street

Belmont Street

Bellair Drive

Berkshire Street

North 31st Avenue

North 32nd Avenue

North 33rd Avenue

North 35th Avenue

Ross Boulevard

South 27th Avenue

Soouth 29th Avenue

South 30th Avenue

All of USM campus (coordinated through USM Campus Safety Division)

South 31st Avenue

Chevy Chase Drive

Southern Miss Drive

Forrest Avenue

Sunset Avenue

Morningside Drive

Pearl Street north

North 34th Avenue

35th Avenue

36th Avenue

37th Avenue

Montague Boulevard

Vintage Park

North Founders Way

South Founders Way

Bonhomie Road

Veterans Memorial

Parkway Boulevard

Medical Park

Thompson Park

Southern Pointe Parkway

Richburg Road

Longwood Drive

South 40th Avenue

Canal Drive

Brookhollow Boulevard

Greenbriar Drive

South 28th Avenue/extension

Dogwood Drive

Holly Drive

Redbud Lane

Honeysuckle Drive

Turtle Creek Crossing

Cross Creek Parkway

Cross Creek Village

The Lakes at Turtle Creek

U.S. 98 (6000-6200 addresses)

U.S. 98

Lamar Boulevard

Hegwood Drive

Lincoln Road

Lincoln Road/extension

Pioneer Drive

Liberty Place

Market Court

Old U.S. 11

Twin Oaks Apartments

Classic Drive

Breckenridge Drive

Golf Course Drive

Yellowstone Road

Carlsbad Drive

Everglades

Country Club Lane

Classic Woods Drive

Alex Lane

J Ed Turner Road

Fairway Place

Lake Estates Drive south

Lake Estates Drive north

Augusta Court east

Augusta Court west

Amen Circle

Lakeshore Drive

Shelby Thames Drive

Pinetree Drive

Brookline Drive

Medina Drive

Honors Lane

Fair Lake Drive

Fair Lake Court

Hickory Hill Drive

Aztec Street

Irma Street

Chonec Street

Lakeview Road

Mississippi 42

Pritchard Street

Campbell Drive

Ellis Drive

Shemper Drive

Beverly Hills Road

Bermuda Drive.

