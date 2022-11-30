Hattiesburg Fire Department continuing hydrant testing
From City of Hattiesburg Communications Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department will continue to test hydrants for pressure and output variables this week.
Residents in these areas may encounter blocked roads or traffic detours during this time – as well as low water pressure or discolored water.
These are typical side effects of hydrants being flushed during testing.
Residents who experience loss of service or an elongated time of low pressure/discolored water should call (601) 545-4500.
For a full list of FAQs and additional details, residents can visit https://www.hattiesburgms.com/news-updates/hattiesburgs-annual-fire-hydrant-testing-begins-november-15/
Weekly Schedule of Testing Areas
This list will be updated every Friday until complete, with the newest streets added to the top of the list. The schedule may be adjusted due to call volume and weather.
Week of Monday, Nov. 28
- East Second Street
- East Third Street
- Bouie Street
- East Sixth Street
- East Seventh Street
- Memphis Street
- East Eighth Street
- East Ninth Street
- Whitney Street
- Fairley Street
- Allen Street
- Second Terrace
- First Terrace
- South 22nd Avenue
- Evergreen Lane
- Eva Street
- Stevens Drive
- Forrest General
- Estelle Street
- Velma Avenue
- Fuller Street
- Parker Avenue
- McInnis Loop
- Wisteria Drive
- Country Club Road
- Bonhomie Road
- WSF Tatum Drive
- Broadway Drive
- Mill Creek Place Subdivision
- Piedmont Park Apartments
- Bonhomie Apartments
- Holly Drive
- Wyatt Street
- St Claire Parkway
- South Pines Drive
- Chambliss Drive
- U.S. 49 south
- W L Runnels Industrial Drive
- Stokes Drive
- South Hills Drive
- Sullivan Drive
- J M Tatum Drive
- Quality Drive
- Clementine Avenue
- Chancellor Road
- Cactus Street
- Davidson Place
- McInnis Springs Road
- Hattiesburg Avenue
- Washington Avenue
- Phoenix Circle
- Brady Road
- Edwards Street
- Old Airport Road
- Jacksonwood Court
- Monroe Street
- Herrin Avenue
- Annie Lane
- Deas Avenue
- Railroad Avenue
- Att Avenue
- Palmer Circle
- Progress Street
- Ezekiel Street
- Taylor Avenue
- Hood Road
- Gasaway Loop
- Hardy Street
- Dearborne Avenue
- Pearl Street
- Quinn Street
- North 26 Avenue
- Fourth Street
- Broad Street
- Conti Street
- High Street
- North 31st Avenue
- West 7th Street
- North 30th Avenue
- Glenn Drive
- North 29th Avenue
- Windham Circle
- North 28th Avenue
- FoxFire Drive
- Service Drive
- Sims Road
- McLain Drive
- Campbell Drive
- J C Killingsworth Drive
- Francis Street
- Harrell Street
- Royal Street
- MLK Avenue
- Woodland Court
- Ruby Avenue
- Fredna Avenue
- May Avenue
- Charles Street
- John Street
- Ronie Street
- Arnold Street
- Milton Barnes Avenue
- NR Burger Drive
- Morton Street
- Spencer Street
- Franklin Street
- Duke Avenue
- Cosmic Drive
- Arledge Street
- Deason Avenue
- Southern Avenue
- East Laurel Avenue
- McInnis Avenue
- George Alley
- Fredrick Street
- South Tipton
- McSwain Street
- Klondyke Street
- Gulfport Street
- McComb Street
- Annie Street
- Williams Street
- O’Ferrall Street
- Mamie Street
- South 40th Avenue
- Chelsea Street
- Chesterfield Street
- Manchester Street
- Kensington Street
- Wellington Street
- Warwick Street
- Belmont Street
- Bellair Drive
- Berkshire Street
- North 31st Avenue
- North 32nd Avenue
- North 33rd Avenue
- North 35th Avenue
- Ross Boulevard
- South 27th Avenue
- Soouth 29th Avenue
- South 30th Avenue
- All of USM campus (coordinated through USM Campus Safety Division)
- South 31st Avenue
- Chevy Chase Drive
- Southern Miss Drive
- Forrest Avenue
- Sunset Avenue
- Morningside Drive
- Pearl Street north
- North 34th Avenue
- 35th Avenue
- 36th Avenue
- 37th Avenue
- Montague Boulevard
- Vintage Park
- North Founders Way
- South Founders Way
- Bonhomie Road
- Veterans Memorial
- Parkway Boulevard
- Medical Park
- Thompson Park
- Southern Pointe Parkway
- Richburg Road
- Longwood Drive
- South 40th Avenue
- Canal Drive
- Brookhollow Boulevard
- Greenbriar Drive
- South 28th Avenue/extension
- Dogwood Drive
- Holly Drive
- Redbud Lane
- Honeysuckle Drive
- Turtle Creek Crossing
- Cross Creek Parkway
- Cross Creek Village
- The Lakes at Turtle Creek
- U.S. 98 (6000-6200 addresses)
- U.S. 98
- Lamar Boulevard
- Hegwood Drive
- Lincoln Road
- Lincoln Road/extension
- Pioneer Drive
- Liberty Place
- Market Court
- Old U.S. 11
- Twin Oaks Apartments
- Classic Drive
- Breckenridge Drive
- Golf Course Drive
- Yellowstone Road
- Carlsbad Drive
- Everglades
- Country Club Lane
- Classic Woods Drive
- Alex Lane
- J Ed Turner Road
- Fairway Place
- Lake Estates Drive south
- Lake Estates Drive north
- Augusta Court east
- Augusta Court west
- Amen Circle
- Lakeshore Drive
- Shelby Thames Drive
- Pinetree Drive
- Brookline Drive
- Medina Drive
- Honors Lane
- Fair Lake Drive
- Fair Lake Court
- Hickory Hill Drive
- Aztec Street
- Irma Street
- Chonec Street
- Lakeview Road
- Mississippi 42
- Pritchard Street
- Campbell Drive
- Ellis Drive
- Shemper Drive
- Beverly Hills Road
- Bermuda Drive.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.