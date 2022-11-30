Domonique Davis earns Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week

Southern Miss Sports Information

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - A stellar weekend that ended with All-Classic MVP honors earned Domonique Davis (DeRidder, La. // LSU) Sun Belt Conference player of the week.

Davis dropped 47 points, grabbed 14 boards, dished out nine assists and swiped five steals to earn the Lady Eagles’ first player of the week honors since joining the Sun Belt.

Davis, in her second year with the Lady Eagles, averages 24.0 points per game, which leads all Sun Belt scorers, and has tallied double-digit points in all six games this season. Against Nicholls (11/25), she recorded her first career double-double with a 34-point, 10-rebound performance.

Through six games, Davis has started in all six and played at least 33 minutes in every contest. She has made 49 field goals so far, an average of 8.2 per game, and is making shots at a 43.4 percent clip. In the season opener, she had her career-best scoring performance with 36 points.

Additionally, Davis also specializes in dishing out helpers, recording 26 so far for an average of 4.3 per contest.

She now has 144 points in the year through six games. If able to keep the 24.0 points per game average, Davis is on pace to score 696 points this season.

Her historic season continues on Wednesday night at Reed Green Coliseum against Mississippi College at 6 p.m.

