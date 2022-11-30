Win Stuff
Bassfield residents discuss damage from Tuesday’s storm

Tuesday's storm left a barn roof missing, trees down and more.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - After a wave of severe weather Tuesday, Bassfield residents made their way outside to check on the surroundings.

While many are without power, some are missing even more, such as Rod Courtney, who noticed that more than half of his roof was missing on his barn.

“In a way, I was shocked,” said Courtney. “I figured the whole thing would be gone, but its bad enough. It probably has two-thirds of tin off but its not as bad as I thought it would have been.”

Many of the roads were covered in debris, some debris bigger than others.

Chris Nelson was watching the storm from his Bassfield home when he watched a tree snap, blocking Barnes Road.

“I came into the doorway because I was afraid,” said Nelson. “I noticed the tree lean backward then rapidly fell against the ground towards the road.”

Luckily, the strength of the community came through, as multiple residents came out to push the broken tree to the side of the road.

“When it is time to come together to help, they are always calling each other,” said Reginald Thompson, Bassfield resident. “Once the tree was across the road, they all got on the phone to make sure we got that debris out of the way.”

Though conditions are not ideal, the Bassfield residents are doing their best to restore any damage.

All storm damage should be reported to the local emergency management agency.

