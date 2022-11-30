11/30 Ryan’s “Post Storm/End of Tropical Season” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

People across the area are waking up to some wildly different situations. Starting yesterday afternoon, we began to see Tornado Warnings being issued as we were firmly in the “warm sector” of a developing frontal system. We ended up with 14 tornado damage reports, so most will just have some sticks and leaves in their lawns, but others may be finding significant debris. Please watch for any lingering debris on roadways and avoid areas with damage if possible.

Thankfully, we don’t have to worry about any new storms. The last tornado warning ended just after 3 AM, and things have already begun to clear. That means we’re in for a nice sunny day as cooler and drier air rushes in. Because it came through so strongly right around sunrise, that actually means we were already as warm today as we’re going to be, but once the sun comes out we will inch our way into the low 60s for today’s afternoon high. Overnight will find our lowest temperature of the next 10 days, low falling to 35 near Hattiesburg. That means a light frost, but only near freezing on the northern end of the area. Tomorrow will be the coolest until next week, high climbing only to 60 under sunny skies. In fact, we’ll keep the sun for the rest of the week, but be sure to enjoy it because next week is looking warm, cloudy, and at least a bit rainy.

