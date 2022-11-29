Win Stuff
Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt counties

-
-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - TA Tornado Warning remains in effect until 6:00 PM for Northeastern Marion, Southern Covington, Northwestern Lamar, and Southern Jefferson Davis Counties.

At 5:10 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Carson, or 15 miles north of Columbia, moving east at 35 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damages to roofs, windows, and vehicles may also occur. Tree damage is likely.

The first tornado warning for Jefferson Davis and Marion counties has expired.

Other Pine Belt counties that are included in a tornado watch include Clarke, Covington, Forrest, Greene, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lauderdale, Marion, Perry, Smith and Wayne counties. The watch is expected to last till around 11 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

