Pros & Cons: Pine Belt businesses talk ‘Cyber Monday’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, people in the Pine Belt are out to get good deals while avoiding the headache of holiday traffic.

High-speed internet means quicker check-outs and faster ways to shop.

“Monday, when you look in a store, most of your people are at work,” said Danyella Terrell, owner of Berry Boujee Boutique. “But, we’re closed on Mondays.”

According to Business Insider, Cyber Monday is a better day to shop online, especially for tech items and smaller gifts.

“Some people know that at five, there’s no coupon need,” said Terrell.”I had someone who came in and said they get paid Wednesday. If she were interested in shop-now-pay-later then she could check out all of her items and pay for installments.”

Christmas is right around the corner, too.

“When you shop small, you’re supporting the local baseball, football teams and local schools,” Terrell added.

In the past few years, businesses have seen more online shopping versus in-store, but there are always other options.

Many Generation Z kids remember layaway as an option. For some companies, that’s now a thing of the past, with retailers such as Walmart, Kohl’s and others removing layaway options.

“Most people want to do small payments like layaway,” said Michelle Gonzalez, a Bellissimo employee. “It’s 90 days, and you just pay a little upfront and you just keep doing it until Christmas.”

According to Investopedia, a layaway plan can give you more time to pay than a buy now, pay later loan.

