Prancer Path delayed due to storm damage

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Prancer Path is in full swing; however, it is being delayed for part of this week due to storm damage.

The path gives families and visitors to the City Beautiful a fun way to see Christmas trees decorated by local businesses.

“We had some pretty bad weather over the weekend that kind of took its toll on a few of our structural items, but we’re getting them all fixed,” said Betsy Ivey, the executive director of the United Way of the Pine Belt Region. “We’ve had to turn a lot of people away while we worked on the path.”

Ivey hopes to have the path open Thursday night so as to continue the fun for the whole family.

They also hope to continue into the weekend, having live music and food trucks on hand Friday and Saturday nights.

