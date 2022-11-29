Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody

Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a loaded gun, authorities said.(Hyattsville Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (Gray News) - Maryland police say a teenager was taken into custody after he was found sleeping with a loaded rifle.

According to the Hyattsville Police Department, a person called authorities about an armed person at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 27.

When officers entered the home, the department said they found a 15-year-old boy sleeping in his room next to a loaded AR-15-style rifle.

Police said they used a rifle shield upon entering and retrieved the firearm.

According to authorities, the rifle was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Officers said they could not locate a serial number on the gun due to a black glue substance, but the boy was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system
-
Law enforcement agencies arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg
The University of Southern Mississippi's College of Nursing and Health Professions is...
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage
Experience Columbia kicks off with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several...
Man hospitalized after collision involving several cows, police say
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Court says Trump aide Meadows must testify in election probe
Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture about how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday that...
Tiger Woods doesn’t ‘have much left in this leg’ to compete