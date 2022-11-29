Win Stuff
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system

(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As a severe weather system enters Lourisiana and Mississippi Tuesday afternoon, several Pine Belt schools are taking precautions with early dismissals.

The following schools announced early dismissal for Tuesday, Nov. 29:

  • Bright Beginnings at West Ellisville Baptist Church - 1:30 p.m.
  • Covington County School District
    • Collins Elementary School - 12:15 p.m.
    • Carver Middle School - 12:30 p.m.
    • Collins High School - 12:45 p.m.
    • Hopewell, Mount Olive and Seminary Schools - 12:30 p.m.
  • Forrest County Agricultural High School - 1 p.m.
  • Greene County School District - The high school will dismiss at 12:45 p.m., with the other schools dismissing shortly after.
  • Laurel School District
    • Oak Park and Mason Elementary Schools - 11:45 a.m.
    • Laurel Magnet School For the Arts and Laurel Upper Elementary - 12:15 p.m.
    • Laurel Middle School - 12:45 p.m.
    • Laurel High School and Laurel Education Center - 1:20 p.m.
  • Perry County School District - 12:30 p.m.
  • Petal School District
    • Primary, Elementary and Upper Elementary Schools - 11:30 a.m.
    • Middle and High Schools - 1 p.m.
  • Sacred Heart Catholic Schools - 1 p.m.
  • Wayne County School District
    • Wayne County High School - 12:30 p.m.
    • All Other Schools - 12:45 p.m.

This list will continue to be updated as school districts report their plans for the incoming severe weather system.

