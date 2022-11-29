Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As a severe weather system enters Lourisiana and Mississippi Tuesday afternoon, several Pine Belt schools are taking precautions with early dismissals.
The following schools announced early dismissal for Tuesday, Nov. 29:
- Bright Beginnings at West Ellisville Baptist Church - 1:30 p.m.
- Covington County School District
- Collins Elementary School - 12:15 p.m.
- Carver Middle School - 12:30 p.m.
- Collins High School - 12:45 p.m.
- Hopewell, Mount Olive and Seminary Schools - 12:30 p.m.
- Forrest County Agricultural High School - 1 p.m.
- Greene County School District - The high school will dismiss at 12:45 p.m., with the other schools dismissing shortly after.
- Laurel School District
- Oak Park and Mason Elementary Schools - 11:45 a.m.
- Laurel Magnet School For the Arts and Laurel Upper Elementary - 12:15 p.m.
- Laurel Middle School - 12:45 p.m.
- Laurel High School and Laurel Education Center - 1:20 p.m.
- Perry County School District - 12:30 p.m.
- Petal School District
- Primary, Elementary and Upper Elementary Schools - 11:30 a.m.
- Middle and High Schools - 1 p.m.
- Sacred Heart Catholic Schools - 1 p.m.
- Wayne County School District
- Wayne County High School - 12:30 p.m.
- All Other Schools - 12:45 p.m.
This list will continue to be updated as school districts report their plans for the incoming severe weather system.
