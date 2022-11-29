Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As a severe weather system enters Lourisiana and Mississippi Tuesday afternoon, several Pine Belt schools are taking precautions with early dismissals.

The following schools announced early dismissal for Tuesday, Nov. 29:

Bright Beginnings at West Ellisville Baptist Church - 1:30 p.m.

Covington County School District Collins Elementary School - 12:15 p.m. Carver Middle School - 12:30 p.m. Collins High School - 12:45 p.m. Hopewell, Mount Olive and Seminary Schools - 12:30 p.m.

Forrest County Agricultural High School - 1 p.m.

Greene County School District - The high school will dismiss at 12:45 p.m., with the other schools dismissing shortly after.

Laurel School District Oak Park and Mason Elementary Schools - 11:45 a.m. Laurel Magnet School For the Arts and Laurel Upper Elementary - 12:15 p.m. Laurel Middle School - 12:45 p.m. Laurel High School and Laurel Education Center - 1:20 p.m.

Perry County School District - 12:30 p.m.

Petal School District Primary, Elementary and Upper Elementary Schools - 11:30 a.m. Middle and High Schools - 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart Catholic Schools - 1 p.m.

Wayne County School District Wayne County High School - 12:30 p.m. All Other Schools - 12:45 p.m.



This list will continue to be updated as school districts report their plans for the incoming severe weather system.

