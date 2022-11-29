Win Stuff
Pine Belt area prepares for severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for our area this afternoon, lasting until early Wednesday morning.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Tuesday, everyone!

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for our area this afternoon, lasting until early Wednesday morning. We expect showers and thunderstorms to develop in the Pine Belt by early afternoon. Some of these storms will likely be severe, with winds of 70 mph plus hail.

The possibility of tornadoes does exist as well. Make sure you have your plans in place now and be prepared to take quick action in case a warning is issued.

Please download our WDAM weather app to your iPhone or Android devices and make sure your weather radio has fresh batteries.

The threat of severe will be over by early Wednesday morning, and cooler weather is expected in the Pine Belt.

