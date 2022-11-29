Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Nearly three dozen names still available on USM Wesley Wishes Tree

-
-(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A campaign to provide gifts for some Southern Miss international students who can’t travel home for Christmas is winding down this week.

It’s all part of the Wesley Foundation’s Worldwide Wishes Tree at USM. It works like the Angel Tree program for the Salvation Army.

The tree includes the names of students, their home countries and what they would like for Christmas.

All you do is drop by the Wesley Foundation, choose a name from the tree, purchase a gift for the student and return it before Sunday, Dec. 4.

Most students on the tree are asking for clothing, furniture or bicycles.

67 names were originally on this year’s tree. There are still about 30 names that have not been chosen.

To find out more about the campaign, call 601-268-6889 or go to www.usmwesley.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Law enforcement agencies arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg
The University of Southern Mississippi's College of Nursing and Health Professions is...
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage
Experience Columbia kicks off with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
.
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system

Latest News

The zoo is working with the company, EcoCell, to recycle items like cell phones, iPads,...
Hattiesburg Zoo starts electronic recycling program
McGowin studied, what was called, a degree in commercial art during his time at Southern Miss....
USM alumnus to receive Lifetime Achievement at 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards
Donation date has been extended to December 12.
Laurel School District making last push for Toys for Tots drive
Weather has already closed one attraction, others could follow.
How bad weather may change your holiday plans