Nearly three dozen names still available on USM Wesley Wishes Tree

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A campaign to provide gifts for some Southern Miss international students who can’t travel home for Christmas is winding down this week.

It’s all part of the Wesley Foundation’s Worldwide Wishes Tree at USM. It works like the Angel Tree program for the Salvation Army.

The tree includes the names of students, their home countries and what they would like for Christmas.

All you do is drop by the Wesley Foundation, choose a name from the tree, purchase a gift for the student and return it before Sunday, Dec. 4.

Most students on the tree are asking for clothing, furniture or bicycles.

67 names were originally on this year’s tree. There are still about 30 names that have not been chosen.

To find out more about the campaign, call 601-268-6889 or go to www.usmwesley.org.

