List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of severe weather making its way toward Mississippi, some Pine Belt residents may be without power.

Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.

Below are links to outage maps for each company:

Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system