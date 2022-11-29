Win Stuff
Laurel School District making last push for Toys for Tots drive

Time is running out to donate to the Laurel School District’s Toys for Tots toy drive.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
While the drive originally ended on Dec. 2, the date has been extended until Dec. 12.

While the drive originally ended on Dec. 2, the date has been extended until Dec. 12.

Only new or unwrapped toys will be accepted, ranging from kids ages up to 18.

“It teaches our students how important community is, and it gives them an early sense of knowing that they can make a difference in their community,” said Jasmine Baldwin-Smith, director of career and technical programs in Laurel School District. “It’s important to see them doing things to help impact the lives of other children.”

Drop box locations are at different locations across Laurel, including Laurel Police Department and the Laurel High School.

