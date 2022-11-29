Win Stuff
JCSD reserved deputy speaks out after being shot responding to call last week

After being shot last week in an incident in Jones County, an injured reserve deputy is now back on his feet.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -After being shot last week in an incident in Jones County, an injured reserve deputy is now back on his feet.

Reserved Deputy Joey Davis is at home with his family after responding to the call that ended with gunshot wounds in both of his legs.

“Strapping that vest on every day, putting my life on the line, there’s no better honor,” said Davis.

Davis and his family are counting their blessings he’s alive, especially after his wife heard the 911 call over the radio.

“She heard me from the word go, from me calling and saying I was hit just like I was trained to do,” said Davis. “I was running back to call my sergeant to tell him I needed help.”

When Davis walked through the door of the mobile home, he says the only thing on his mind was getting to safety as soon as he felt the bullets.

“What our training officers put in our heads, popped in my mind,” said Davis. “You know me and my partner, that’s exactly what we did. We fell back to our trucks, I knew to turn my blue lights off and put my takedowns on, so he couldn’t see us but we could see him.”

Serving Jones County is in Davis’s blood. He started when he was 18 years old and said it’s a badge of honor he wouldn’t trade for anything.

“I’ve been doing it for 11 years, and I came in underemployment of Sheriff Joe Berlin’s staff, and it’s the best thing I’ve ever done, doing it under an administration that you know has your back makes it even better. That’s all the payment I could ask for,” said Davis.

Davis said he’s making a great recovery and is ready to get back to duty in Jones County.

“It’s just a big family, I’m ready to get back to the family,” said Davis. “Let’s get back to the battle and serving our community, that’s what I’m here for.”

Loved ones have started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

