Hub City man faces lustful touching, sexual battery charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg is behind bars Tuesday after being arrested in connection to an ongoing sexual battery investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 39-year-old Michael Myers was taken into custody and charged with two counts of lustful touching (of a child under the age of 14) and two counts of sexual battery (of a child under the age of 14).

HPD says the charges are linked to incidents that happened earlier in the year with Myers and two children at a home in the city.

Myers has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

