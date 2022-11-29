Win Stuff
How bad weather may change your holiday plans

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Storms came through last weekend, and, with more severe weather on the horizon, holiday activities could be put on pause.

Prancer Path in Laurel already took damage from the previous storms and is closing until Thursday night as a precaution.

“We had some pretty bad weather over the weekend, that kind of took its toll on a few of our structural items, but we’re getting them all fixed,” said Betsy Ivey with United Way of the Pine Belt Region.

Other events, like Experience Columbia, are waiting to see how bad the weather gets in the area before making a final call.

“Safety is our number one issue, so as things get closer tomorrow, the weather comes in closer, we’ll make a decision then,” said Laura Hobgood, the director of operations for Experience Columbia. “If it’s a light rain, we’ll still skate but if it is bad, severe weather, we will shut the entire event down.”

Bad weather is nothing new for South Mississippi, so event coordinators make sure that they are ready to halt at any time.

“We’ve seen this before,” said Hobgood. “We’re kind of used to it. We’re prepared.”

“We’re excited to see what’s going to happen, but we got everything pretty much safe and secure here.”

While it is unfortunate that the events may be closed for a few days, there is still plenty of time for holiday fun this year.

“We hope people will be back in droves,” said Ivey. “We’ve had to turn a lot of people away while we worked on the path, but we want it to be safe.”

Both organizations ask people to check their Facebook pages for any cancellations.

