Hattiesburg Zoo starts electronic recycling program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo announced a new recycling program for old or broken cell phones and other electronic devices.

The zoo is working with the company, EcoCell, to recycle items like cell phones, iPads, tablets, Apple or Android watches, GPS devices, e-readers and handheld games.

The goal is to help the environment while bringing in a little extra money for the zoo.

You can drop off items in a recycling box at the zoo’s gift shop.

There is no charge for using the program, and no ticket purchases are required.

Zoo administrators said the recycling campaign would run through January.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.