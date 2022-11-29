Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Zoo starts electronic recycling program

The zoo is working with the company, EcoCell, to recycle items like cell phones, iPads,...
The zoo is working with the company, EcoCell, to recycle items like cell phones, iPads, tablets, Apple or Android watches, GPS devices, e-readers and handheld games.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo announced a new recycling program for old or broken cell phones and other electronic devices.

The zoo is working with the company, EcoCell, to recycle items like cell phones, iPads, tablets, Apple or Android watches, GPS devices, e-readers and handheld games.

The goal is to help the environment while bringing in a little extra money for the zoo.

You can drop off items in a recycling box at the zoo’s gift shop.

There is no charge for using the program, and no ticket purchases are required.

Zoo administrators said the recycling campaign would run through January.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Law enforcement agencies arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg
The University of Southern Mississippi's College of Nursing and Health Professions is...
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage
Experience Columbia kicks off with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
.
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal for severe weather system

Latest News

HPD says the charges are linked to incidents that happened earlier in the year with Myers and...
Hub City man faces lustful touching, sexual battery charges
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Third-party to take charge of city’s billing system as part of agreement, U.S. DOJ says
-
Nearly three dozen names still available on USM Wesley Wishes Tree
McGowin studied, what was called, a degree in commercial art during his time at Southern Miss....
USM alumnus to receive Lifetime Achievement at 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards