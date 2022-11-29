Hattiesburg Clinic’s sports medicine physicians on standby for upcoming state title games

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -As high school football teams gear up for the upcoming state title games, Hattiesburg Clinic’s sports medicine physicians are also going through their game plans.

Physicians from the clinic said they have been helping athletes throughout the season with conditioning and training to help prevent injuries. With this weekend’s games being held at Southern Miss, Hattiesburg Clinic athletic trainers and sports medicine doctors will be on the sidelines, managing injuries and keeping an eye on the players.

Dr. Raymond Whitehead, an orthopedic surgeon at the clinic, said the sports medicine program was founded on the base of helping all Pine Belt high school athletes with their health and safety.

“The motivation really stems from providing physical wellness, health and injury prevention for our local athletes,” Whitehead said. “So, we felt that physical health and injury prevention is the key to a productive athlete.”

Dr. Jeremy Wells, a primary care sports medicine physician, said the program starts working with student-athletes early in the year to try to get them strong and to prevent and recover from injuries.

“As a physician on the sideline, I’m looking on the field seeing any big injuries, epically away from the tackle, other symptoms they’re having from other the plays and on the sideline, the fatigue, the dehydration status,” said Wells.

The orthopedic and sports medicine program at the clinic started in 2022.

