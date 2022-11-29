Giving Tuesday: More than a day of giving

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gratitude, dedication and service are 3 words that describe “Giving Tuesday,” a day that is all about giving back to those in need.

From food and clothing drives to raising money for hunger, every little bit goes a long way to make life easier for people who need a little boost.

Jonah Taylor, United Way’s marketing and communications director, said that it’s more than a day of giving.

“[At] United Way, our whole thing is about partnership, it’s about creating positive change through unity,” Taylor said. “That’s our whole thing, it’s a part of our name.”

“We love the idea of setting aside a day to do that, but we also recognize that those needs don’t just end at the stroke of midnight, they continue throughout the rest of the year.”

There are many ways that people can give back to their communities.

Awkete Muhammad, Hattiesburg Habitat for Humanity volunteer coordinator, said that it can be as simple as volunteering.

“Volunteerism makes the world go round. Volunteers are literally the rock stars of this organization,” said Muhammad. “I cannot do what I do as a volunteer coordinator without men and women of character, men and women who want to serve a purpose larger than themselves.”

To be a part of this day, you can donate to local non-profit organizations or sign up as a volunteer, give a helping hand to those in need or pay it forward and help the surrounding communities become the best they can be.

