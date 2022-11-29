Win Stuff
Experience Columbia cancels Tuesday events ahead of storm system

Experience Columbia
Experience Columbia(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to a severe weather system moving into Mississippi and Louisiana, the city of Columbia decided to cancel Tuesday night’s Experience Columbia activities.

The city’s announcement said the closure was to “ensure a safe experience for everybody.”

Experience Columbia events and attractions will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.

The annual month-long event opened with a tree lighting earlier this week.

