Experience Columbia cancels Tuesday events ahead of storm system
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to a severe weather system moving into Mississippi and Louisiana, the city of Columbia decided to cancel Tuesday night’s Experience Columbia activities.
The city’s announcement said the closure was to “ensure a safe experience for everybody.”
Experience Columbia events and attractions will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.
The annual month-long event opened with a tree lighting earlier this week.
