Experience Columbia cancels Tuesday events ahead of storm system

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to a severe weather system moving into Mississippi and Louisiana, the city of Columbia decided to cancel Tuesday night’s Experience Columbia activities.

The city’s announcement said the closure was to “ensure a safe experience for everybody.”

Experience Columbia events and attractions will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.

The annual month-long event opened with a tree lighting earlier this week.

