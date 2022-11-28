WDAM 7 Bounce to air 2022 MHSAA State Football Championships Friday, Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The games have been set for the 2022 Blue Cross-Blue Shield Gridiron Classic/MHSAA State Football Championships, and WDAM 7 is getting ready to showcase each game.

Coverage of the championship games will be shown on WDAM Bounce TV, with the games scheduled to happen Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus.

Below is the suggested listing of channel numbers on cable and satellite providers that include Bounce TV:

Cable/Antenna - Channel 7.3

Xfinity (Comcast) - Channel 216

Dish Network - Channel 359

If you are experiencing issues finding the channel in your area, call your TV provider for further assistance.

Bay Springs High School is the only Pine Belt area high school that will be in championship play as they will take on McEvans High School for the Class 1A title on Friday at 3 p.m.

High schools closet to the Pine Belt will also take part in championship play as Raleigh High School will be battling for the 3A championship Friday at 11 a.m., while Picayune and Mendenhall high schools will take part in the Class 5A and Class 4A title games respectively.

Here’s the list of all the championship games that will take place Friday and Saturday:

Date Time Class Visitor Home Dec. 2 11 a.m. 3A Raleigh High School Noxubee County High School Dec. 2 3 p.m. 1A Bay Springs High School McEvans High School Dec. 2 7 p.m. 5A Picayune High School West Point High School Dec. 3 11 a.m. 4A Mendenhall High School Louisville High School Dec. 3 3 p.m. 2A Scott Central High School Charleston High School Dec. 3 7 p.m. 6A Brandon High School Starkville High School

Tickets for the 2022 Blue Cross-Blue Shield Gridiron Classic/MHSAA State Football Championships are available now on GoFan.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.