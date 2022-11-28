Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

WDAM 7 Bounce to air 2022 MHSAA State Football Championships Friday, Saturday

Bay Springs High School is the only Pine Belt area high school that will be in championship...
Bay Springs High School is the only Pine Belt area high school that will be in championship play as they will take on McEvans High School for the Class 1A title on Friday at 3 p.m.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The games have been set for the 2022 Blue Cross-Blue Shield Gridiron Classic/MHSAA State Football Championships, and WDAM 7 is getting ready to showcase each game.

Coverage of the championship games will be shown on WDAM Bounce TV, with the games scheduled to happen Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus.

Below is the suggested listing of channel numbers on cable and satellite providers that include Bounce TV:

  • Cable/Antenna - Channel 7.3
  • Xfinity (Comcast) - Channel 216
  • Dish Network - Channel 359

If you are experiencing issues finding the channel in your area, call your TV provider for further assistance.

Bay Springs High School is the only Pine Belt area high school that will be in championship play as they will take on McEvans High School for the Class 1A title on Friday at 3 p.m.

High schools closet to the Pine Belt will also take part in championship play as Raleigh High School will be battling for the 3A championship Friday at 11 a.m., while Picayune and Mendenhall high schools will take part in the Class 5A and Class 4A title games respectively.

Here’s the list of all the championship games that will take place Friday and Saturday:

DateTimeClassVisitorHome
Dec. 211 a.m.3ARaleigh High SchoolNoxubee County High School
Dec. 23 p.m.1ABay Springs High SchoolMcEvans High School
Dec. 27 p.m.5APicayune High SchoolWest Point High School
Dec. 311 a.m.4AMendenhall High SchoolLouisville High School
Dec. 33 p.m.2AScott Central High SchoolCharleston High School
Dec. 37 p.m.6ABrandon High SchoolStarkville High School

Tickets for the 2022 Blue Cross-Blue Shield Gridiron Classic/MHSAA State Football Championships are available now on GoFan.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Lee Nichols, 51
Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
Experience Columbia kicks off with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
Landrum's Homestead & Village is hosting the 39th "Christmas at the Village."
39th ‘Christmas at the Village’ underway at Landrum’s Homestead & Village
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

11/25 Highlights: Taylorsville v. Bay Springs
11/25 Highlights: Taylorsville v. Bay Springs
High school football: Hazlehurst at Raleigh
11/25 Highlights: Hazlehurst v. Raleigh
High school football: Mendenall at Stone
11/25 Highlights: Mendenhall v. Stone
The Bay Springs Bulldogs advanced to their second straight Class 1A state championship.
Gametime! - Week 14