USM men’s basketball doubles up Mobile to move to 7-0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the course of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season, the University of Southern MIssissippi managed to win just seven games.

This season, the Golden Eagles needed just 21 days.

Four USM players scored 10 points or more and a stifling defense forced 24 turnovers as the Golden Eagles overwhelmed the University of Mobile. 103-52, Sunday at Green Coliseum.

The 51-point margin of victory was the largest in Jay Ladner’s coaching tenure

USM (7-0) is unbeaten this deep into a season for just the fourth time in the program’s history. The last 7-0 start for the Golden Eagles: 2006-07.

The Golden Eagles limited Mobile to 29.2 percent shooting and forced 11 turnovers in the first half on their way to a 53-30 halftime lead.

The Rams (3-3) allowed 54 “points in the paint” near the basket and saw USM shoot 59.4 percent from the floor. The Golden Eagles canned a season-best nine 3-pointers.

Austin Crowley, who hit 10-of-16 shots from the floor, scored a game-high 24 points, adding three assists and three steals as well.

Felipe Haas record his first double-double as a Golden Eagle with 17 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 8-of-10 from the field and came up with two of USM’s 10 steals.

DeAndre Pinckney hot 5-of-7 shots, finishing with 12 points and four assists, while Donovan Ivory came off the bench to score a season-high 10 points.

Victor Hart also came off the bench for a productive afternoon of nine points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Mobile had one player reach double figures, with DeMariee Jones scoring 12 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

USM will welcome the University of Montana (3-4) for a 7 p.m. Tuesday tip at Green Coliseum.

The Grizzlies will come into Hattiesburg winless on the road, including losses to Air Force (59-56) and Troy (73-62).

