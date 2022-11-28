Smash Brothers competition growing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is looking to become more competitive on the esports scene.

Colludium hosted its Super Smash Bros. Tournament Sunday, where players gathered from across the state to compete for bragging rights.

Tournament organizer Cody Knuth said tournaments started pre-pandemic after noticing local players needed an outlet.

“So, when I started here for the Smash scene, we would have, maybe, 10-person locals, 12-person locals,” Knuth said. “Then we started reaching out.”

By creating a way for players to scratch their competitive itch, Knuth said he’s seen the Smash scene grow at a rapid pace.

“We were talking to people in central Mississippi like, ‘Hey, we’re running tournaments, too,’” Knuth said. “We got to connecting. We’re traveling. We’re having big tournaments.

“The biggest tournament I think that Mississippi as a whole has had, not that I was running it. I think it was 200 people or 100. Somewhere in there. "

Tournaments run every month, and players of all ages are welcome.

