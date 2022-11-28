Win Stuff
Pine Belt’s oldest veteran celebrates 104th birthday

James is believed to be the oldest veteran in Mississippi.
James is believed to be the oldest veteran in Mississippi.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt’s eldest veteran is celebrating another year.

Edith James, who celebrated her 104th birthday Sunday, is believed to be the oldest veteran in the state of Mississippi as well, according to Veterans Service Officer Gerald Britt.

“Without family and friends, it’d be hard do decide what’s worth living,” James said.

Family and friends joined James, including her three daughters, Jenny James, Linda Dulaney and Louann Morris.

“Her mind is still good., just as good as it ever was,” said Dulaney. “She amazes us the way she reads and continues to gather knowledge.”

James claimed to have a few secrets for making it 104 years.

One comes from the bloodline.

“My father, four of his brothers and his sister lived to be in the 90s, so I think I inherited a good gene,” said James.

Her other secret pertains to how she handles herself.

“I’ve been exercising for 35 years and I try to do those things that help me to stay able to enjoy life,” said James.

While Sunday was the 104th birthday, the family is already thinking ahead.

“Just stayed tuned, because we will probably be here next year for 105,” said Dulaney.

The Mississippi Veterans Association gave James a medal and certificate for her long life.

