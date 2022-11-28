Win Stuff
National veterinarian shortages hit the Pine Belt

Clinics are trying to do everything they can to continue caring for “man’s best friends.”
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There is a nationwide shortage of veterinarians and vet technicians.

During the pandemic, people sought out the comfort of pets, causing an increase in the demand for animal healthcare.

Even today, clinics still see an increase in patients and insufficient staff.

Dr. John Mayfield, a local veterinarian, says that high student loan debt is deterring students from choosing the profession.

“Salaries compared to student loan debt ratio is really tough because the average student will graduate with between $150,000 to $300,000 in student loans, which is the first house payment they already owe,” said Mayfield.

There is no easy solution to this issue; however, clinics are trying to do everything they can to continue caring for “man’s best friends.”

