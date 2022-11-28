Law enforcement forces arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four individuals were arrested on a variety of state and federal charges on Monday in Hattiesburg.
Members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration - High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals. Information about the arrests is listed below.
- Rudy Welborn, 53, of Petal, was arrested on an active federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Welborn was booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility.
- Tara Summerall, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on an active federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Summerall was booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility.
- Rodney Jones, 43, of Petal, was arrested on two active arrest warrants for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance (meth and cocaine). Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
- Jason Fairley, 40, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Fairley was also booked into the Forrest County Jail.
