Law enforcement forces arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four individuals were arrested on a variety of state and federal charges on Monday in Hattiesburg.

Members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration - High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals. Information about the arrests is listed below.

Rudy Welborn, 53, of Petal, was arrested on an active federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Welborn was booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility.

Tara Summerall, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on an active federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Summerall was booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility.

Rodney Jones, 43, of Petal, was arrested on two active arrest warrants for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance (meth and cocaine). Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Jason Fairley, 40, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Fairley was also booked into the Forrest County Jail.

