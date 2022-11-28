Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather is Likely Tuesday

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear and nice with temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Models are showing multiple rounds of storms. The first round comes in the afternoon hours as a few supercells develop and move northeast into the area. Some of these supercells could produce a few Tornadoes & Large Hail. Then the 2nd round arrives during the late evening/overnight hours as the squall line moves through, bringing the threat of Damaging Winds & Tornadoes.

Wednesday will be much nicer with sunny skies, breezy winds, and highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

This weekend will be warmer as highs reach the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Lee Nichols, 51
Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
Experience Columbia kicks off with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
Landrum's Homestead & Village is hosting the 39th "Christmas at the Village."
39th ‘Christmas at the Village’ underway at Landrum’s Homestead & Village
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/28
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/28
Good Monday, everyone!
11/28 - Rex’s Monday Morning Forecast
Good Monday, everyone!
11/28 - Rex's Monday Morning Forecast
Hannah's Sunday Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast