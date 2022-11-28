FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather is Likely Tuesday

This evening will be mostly clear and nice with temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Models are showing multiple rounds of storms. The first round comes in the afternoon hours as a few supercells develop and move northeast into the area. Some of these supercells could produce a few Tornadoes & Large Hail. Then the 2nd round arrives during the late evening/overnight hours as the squall line moves through, bringing the threat of Damaging Winds & Tornadoes.

Wednesday will be much nicer with sunny skies, breezy winds, and highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

This weekend will be warmer as highs reach the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

