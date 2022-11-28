Win Stuff
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “Experience Columbia” brought its entire array of holiday highlights to the forefront Sunday night.

“You can ice skate in the middle of Second Street, you have build a buddy in Santa’s workshop, you have the Gingerbread Express, you have the Grinch train,” said Laura Hobgood, “Experience Columbia” director of operations “You can make reindeer food, you can have your face painted, you can enjoy lots of good food.”

And let’s not forget a live nativity,

Hobgood said “Experience Columbia” involves the whole family.

She said the event gets bigger every years, drawing larger crowds.

“It brings everyone together from different states,” Hobgood said. “Most of our guests are from out of state, the surrounding states, (Louisiana), (Alabama) some from Texas.

“We had a visitor from every state last year, which is amazing.” Hobgood said.

In fact, “Experience Columbia” has had a big visitor this year: A 14-story-tall Christmas tree.

The tree has taken over a year to complete.

“Our claim is that it’s the tallest, free-standing, animated tree in the United States, as far as our research is concerned, and I challenge anyone out there to find one like ours that’s taller,” said employee Jacob Harrison.

The entire production of “Experience Columbia” was brought to life by Kristian Agoglia, who said downtown is the place to be this holiday season.

“If you want to kick off the holiday season, this is the place to be,” Agoglia said. “If you don’t like Christina’s, come on down, because you will like it after you’re a part of this event.”

“Experience Columbia” will last until New Years Eve.

