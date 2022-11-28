Win Stuff
14-year-old injured in Biloxi shooting “alert and talking,” police say

Highland Drive
Highland Drive(Noah Noble)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An update on the Sunday night shooting that left a 14-year-old wounded: Captain Goldsworthy with the Biloxi Police tells us the teen is alert and talking.

Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a 14-year-old inside a house suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported via AMR to a nearby dog park on Popp’s Ferry Road, where they were loaded into a helicopter to be taken to a nearby hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Biloxi Police Department. We will work to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

