11/28 - Rex’s Monday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Monday, everyone! I hope you had a great weekend.

For today, look for sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

You can expect increasing clouds later tonight, with lows in the lower 50s.

As we head into Tuesday, our area will come under the threat of severe weather in the afternoon, lasting to early Wednesday morning.

At this time, we are looking for a few severe thunderstorms and maybe a few tornadoes. So make sure you have a way to get warnings through our weather apps that you can download on your iPhones and android phones, and make sure your weather radios are working and have fresh batteries.

The threat of severe weather will be over very early Wednesday morning.

