Small Business Saturday encourages spending with local merchants

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become known as Small Business Saturday.

“It’s very important to shop Small Business Saturday, because we help out the community,” said Nick Fairley, owner of Fairley’s Wings in Hattiesburg. “You help us out, we help out the community, so the more money you spend, the more money we donate to organizations or community projects.”

It’s all part of a campaign started by American Express in 2010.

“It’s about just educating people and letting them know that it is Small Business Saturday, why it’s important to us and how we appreciate when people come downtown and shop small businesses,” said Elizabeth Fanslow, owner of Be Amazing Paper Company in Laurel.

The goal is to get shoppers to spend money at local merchants for the holidays.

“There’s a lot to be said for the internet and there’s a lot to be said for malls, but if you really want something unique and one of a kind, you’re going to have to shop small,” said Diane Shepherd, owner of Main Street Books in Hattiesburg.

According to American Express, people have reported spending about $163 billion during the past Small Business Saturdays.

“Even being a non-profit organization, it’s important for us, but we also realize the importance for our neighbors, because they are the ones that are helping these non-profits in our area,” said Crystal Phillips, director and founder of The Social Club in Laurel.

